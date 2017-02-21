× Prosecutors file charges against 17-year-old Belton High School student who allegedly made threat on social media

BELTON, Mo. — Prosecutors filed charges on Tuesday against a Belton High School student in connection to a recent threat made on social media.

Madalyn Emond, 17, is charged in Cass County with one count of making a terroristic threat in the third-degree.

According to the probable cause statement, a student at Belton High School reported seeing a poem Emond allegedly post on Snapchat that read, “Roses are red. Violets are blue. It’s February 15th. Columbine part 2.”

Court documents say Emond later decided the post was not a good idea and removed it.

Emond told prosecutors she created the post as a joke in reference to a threat written on a wall a few days prior that said “I am shooting up the school on Feb. 15.”

Court documents says a search of her belongings revealed no weapons.

