Royals Spring Training gear a hit at Surprise Stadium store

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- For fans traveling down to Arizona for Royals Spring Training, it's all about the team and taking in the whole experience.

The city of Surprise is aptly named, as folks who go down to see the boys in blue end up finding the city itself a real gem.

FOX 4's Al Wallace spoke to the manager of a clothing store where Royals fans can commemorate their trip and take a little piece of Surprise back home with them.

Wallace went to the Women's & Kids' Fan Shop at Surprise Stadium and met with Manager Danny Tabuchi.

Tabuchi said "success brings sales," and with the Royals coming off a World Series win a year and a half ago, the store has seen Royals gear outselling merchandise of the Texas Rangers, who also call Surprise Stadium their Spring Training home.