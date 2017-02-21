Spicer says Trump believes directive on transgender rights is ‘states issue’

White House Press Sec. Sean Spicer on Tuesday told reporters the president would be “addressing” an Obama administration directive that said transgender students have the right to use bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identity.

An Obama administration directive said the rights of transgender students are protected under Title IX. Several states have filed suit over the issue and a Supreme Court case is scheduled for arguments in March.

Spicer’s statements on Tuesday indicate that the Obama directive may be rescinded.

“Right now that’s an issue that the department of justice and department of education are addressing. I would tell you that — I think there will be further guidance coming from DOJ in particular with respect to not just the executive order but also the case that’s in front of the supreme court. The president has maintained for a long time that this is a state’s rights issue and not one for the federal government. So while there will be further guidance coming out on this, all you need to do is look at the president’s view for a long time that this is not something that the federal government should be involved in. This is a state’s rights issue.”