While running errands mom runs into New Kids on the Block’s Joey McIntyre at Target in entertaining new ad

Imagine this, you’re out running errands without makeup and recently spilled coffee on your shirt when you suddenly cross paths with your celebrity crush. What do you do?

That’s the plot of the hilarious new commercial for the upcoming New Kids on the Block tour with Boyz II Men and Paula Abdul.

The woman featured in the ad walks into Target, and as she’s walking down the aisles she notices Joey McIntyre shopping for oven mitts. For a moment she panics then quickly runs to the make up aisle, grabs some mascara and puts it on while calling her friends to help her get the singer’s attention.

The woman and her two friends meet up and devise a plan to get their teen heartthrob’s attention.

“Alright ladies, this is it,” she says after swallowing some mouthwash. “You don’t get a second chance at a first impression. We’ve been practicing our whole lives for this.”

The ladies get into formation in between the aisles and bust out dancing and singing New Kids’ “You Got It” to get McIntyre’s attention.

The tour comes to Kansas City Monday, June 12.