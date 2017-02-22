Divers recover body believed to be missing teen in Douglas County lake

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — Police on Wednesday recovered what is believed to be the body on a teen who went missing after the boat he and a friend were in capsized on Saturday.

According to a statement from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, divers recovered what they believe to be the body of 18-year-old Cameron Kirchner around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office is awaiting an official identification from the coroner’s office.

Kirchner went missing after a boat he and a 17-year-old friend were in capsized Saturday night. The 17-year-old managed to swim to shore, but Kirchner did not.

Police said they don’t believe either person was wearing a life jacket.

The boat was recovered by divers Monday afternoon.

Kirchner’s family released a statement on Tuesday.

This is an extremely hard time for us as we wait for news of our loved one, Cameron Kirchner. But we have been so appreciative of the love and support that has been showed to us by friends and strangers alike. The community has been so supportive during the last few days and we can’t express our gratitude enough.



We would also like to thank law enforcement, as well as their families, for being supportive of our family while they search for Cameron.

The parents of Cameron, Melissa Howard and Chris Kirchner, as well as Cameron’s family are asking for privacy during this difficult time. We are also requesting that people remember our feelings before posting rumors or speculation on social media.



For anyone wishing to support Cameron’s family, a Go Fund Me account has been set up under “Douglas County Lake Missing Teen.”



Sincerely,

The family