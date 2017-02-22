× Grain Valley police arrest 16-year-old boy suspected in series of thefts from unlocked cars

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — A teenage boy is under arrest on Wednesday for allegedly stealing property from five parked cars overnight.

A news release says that shortly after 4 a.m., officers went to a home near SW Nelson Drive and Hereford Drive for a theft call. Around the same time they got another call from a neighbor saying that a male was inside their parked car. The teen then fled and set off a search.

Officers saw him go into a home and later found him hiding inside, and he was taken into custody. Officers recovered stolen property including purses, money, an iPad and cell phones from him, and in the area where the thefts were reported.

Investigators noted that all of thefts occurred where valuables were left inside unlocked cars. They urge everyone to lock their cars, even when they’re left in driveways, and to take anything valuable with you.

The suspect was transferred to the Jackson County Juvenile Detention Center, because of his age FOX 4 will not identify him.

Anyone with more information, or who wants to report a similar theft, should call the police department at (816) 847-6250.