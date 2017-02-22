Hire KC Youth expands in effort to help young people have lifelong success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Mayor Sly James is expected to announce Wednesday that he is expanding the KC summer youth employment program.

Hire KC Youth was started in 2014 in order to connect kids to future careers.

During a breakfast Wednesday morning at Manual Career and Tech Center the mayor will kickoff his summer youth employment program by reaching out to employers citywide with the help of the KC Social Innovation Center and the Full Employment Council.

The program is dedicated to improving the lives of young people on social and economic levels by workforce development programs. The mayor is hoping to attract more employers who will help his goal to connect the youth of Kansas City to future careers through summer jobs and internships.

The greater Kansas City Restaurant Association is expected to commit to the program in a big way, they will make that announcement during Wednesday's breakfast.

The purpose of the program is to set the stage for young people to have lifelong success.