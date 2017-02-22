× Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback keeps promise to veto tax hike

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has fulfilled his promise to veto a bill that would have increase personal income taxes to help balance the budget.

Brownback acted Wednesday during a Statehouse news conference. He had pledged to veto the measure during a Tuesday night banquet of the supportive Kansas Chamber of Commerce.

The bill would have raised more than $1 billion over two years starting in July. It would have increase income tax rates and ended an exemption for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners.

Kansas has struggled to balance its budget since GOP lawmakers slashed income taxes in 2012 and 2013 at Brownback’s urging.

The House expected to consider overriding the veto almost immediately. But the bill did not pass with the two-thirds majorities required.