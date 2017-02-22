KCK native Janelle Monae to headline KC’s Jazzfest Memorial Day weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A homegrown Hollywood star is coming home to headline a huge music festival in Kansas City Memorial Day weekend.

The American Jazz Museum will host Kansas City Jazzfest, a three-day festival along Paseo at 18th Street.

Most of the performers will be locally grown including the headliner, Janelle Monae.

The KCK native has won numerous Grammy's and is getting accolades for her acting in the Oscar nominated movies Moonlight and Hidden Figures.

Her presence here is expected to help draw thousands of Kansas Citians to this festival, where they will hear great music and learn more about Kansas City's contributions to jazz.

Other headliners include:

Brandy

Trombone Shorty

John Scofield

"This festival is a little bit different than most," said Cheptoo Kositany-Buckner, the American Jazz Museum executive director. " We really made an effort to promote Kansas City and so you will see that a number of our musicians are really Kansas City musicians that we are bringing in, uplifting."

The festival will have multiple music stages including a free activities stage and a kid zone. There will also be a marketplace with an emphasis on African-American goods and artists.

Tickets are on sale now here. Fox 4 is one of the sponsors of the festival.