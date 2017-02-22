Liberty North H.S. senior receives help from community to buy car for college

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, Mo.-- Liberty North High School Senior Daterraion Richardson knows no strangers.

"We`ve got a nickname for him when we go to tournaments, we call him `The Governor` or `The Town Mayor.' People have always flocked to him," T.J. Goeglein, Daterraion's wrestling coach, said.

Some of that is due in part to Daterraion's success in football, track, and wrestling which included the "hug heard round the world" after he won the wrestling state championship last week.

"The emotion was wild. The emotion sunk in just after winning the state title. It was a great feeling. The hugs were there. I`m a lovable kid, I`m never really upset. The refs deserved a hug," Richardson said.

"When some guys win they might strut a little bit, I`ve seen guys do back flips, somersaults, I`ve never seen someone go on a hugging rampage. That was classic Daterraion," Coach Goeglein said.

But most of it is due to his big heart.

"As soon as you met him you know you met someone special. It`s easy to get behind him," Coach Goeglein said.

In just a few months, Daterraion will be going to Southeast Missouri State on a football scholarship, but he needed help getting there.

"I started the GoFundMe to get a car to get to college because it`s just my mother at home with my three other brothers and two of my oldest brothers have kids," Richardson said.

Richardson said it didn't take long for the support he has received from the stands to show up in donations.

"I really didn`t think it was going to take off the way it did. I thought I would get like $1,000 to start me off and I looked at it today and I`ve reached $6,000," he said.

Meaning the man of many hugs has a few more to give.

"I`m very grateful to everybody that has donated, that supported, and followed me. Came to meets, football games, stood in the rain, I`m grateful for everyone. It`s a great experience to know you have a great community and support system behind you," Richardson said.

Richardson said he will begin summer classes in June and will be majoring in criminology. He said he wants to one day become an FBI Agent.