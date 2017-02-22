Olathe police investigating shooting at Austins Bar and Grill where at least 3 were hurt

OLATHE, Kan. — Two people are critically injured and another seriously hurt in a Wednesday night shooting at Austins Bar and Grill. Johnson County Med-Act reports that all three have been taken to a hospital.

Med-Act adds that all three victims are men believed to be in their 20’s or 30’s. The shooting happened between 7 and 8 p.m.

Olathe police have not reported that a suspect is in custody, but the situation is fluid and details are constantly coming in to the FOX 4 Newsroom. The crime scene is near E. 151st Street and South Mur-Len Road.

FOX 4 has crews gathering more information as quickly as possible and we’ll provide live updates on this page and during newscasts at 9 and 10.