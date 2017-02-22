Olathe police searching for shooter who wounded three at Austins Bar and Grill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- A gunman is on the loose Wednesday night after a shooting at Austins Bar and Grill. Three men were shot at the south location of Austins near 151st and Mur-Len at about 7:15 p.m. Two of the men were taken to the University of Kansas Hospital in critical condition and a third in serious condition.

One of the men in critical condition has stabilized, but the other remains critically hurt.

The shooter remains on the run.

UPDATE: Olathe PD have identified a person of interest in shooting. TAC team has surrounded a house and are attempting to make contact. — Katie Banks (@kbanksreports) February 23, 2017

Olathe Police Sergeant Logan Bonney told FOX 4's Katie Banks that the suspect is a white male who is possibly in his 60's, an ID hasn't been released yet, and a motive wasn't given.

"We’re going to be talking to a lot of people. We’re going to continue to interview witnesses, and anybody that has information. We’re asking them to give us a call or call the TIPS Hotline. We’re going to continue to talk to them and when we get additional information or leads, we will follow up on those until we make an arrest," Sgt. Bonney said.

He added that anyone who lives in the area where the shooting occurred should stay inside for the time being.

As this story continues to develop, stay with FOX 4 online and on-air for the latest information.