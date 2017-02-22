Overland Park police issue Silver Alert for 67-year-old man with dementia

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man with dementia who was reported missing on Wednesday. Howard James, 67, was last seen in the area of 89th and Metcalf at about 11 a.m.

He was driving a 2013 Volkswagen Passat with Kansas tag 520AZR. He is 6-feet tall and weighs 143 pounds. He was wearing a hat, khaki pants, a beige jacket and white tennis shoes. A news release doesn’t mention if he was driving anywhere in particular.

If you’ve seen him or know where he is, call police or Overland Park investigators at (913) 895-6300.