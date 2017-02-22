Police seek to ID suspect in Arvest Bank robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man they believe committed a bank robbery on Wednesday.

Investigators said a man entered Arvest Bank at 40-Highway and Hunter Avenue around 1:10 p.m. and demanded cash and threatened to use a weapon.

The suspect fled the bank on foot, walking eastbound along 40-Highway with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20s or early 30s, about 5 feet 7, weighing about 190 lbs. He had short dark brown hair and a full beard.

Police noted it could be possible that the suspect could have cut his hair and shaved immediately following the robbery.

Photos taken from surveillance footage were released later Wednesday afternoon.

If you recognize this person, call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.