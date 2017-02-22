Spice up you meals without making it more complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Looking for a quick easy recipes to whip up for the family? Bastow School chef Sophia Chatfield shows two that she loves and says the whole family will enjoy.

Beef and Barley

Ingredients:

1 1/4 pounds boneless beef chuck

1 cup pearl barley

1/2 pound crimini mushrooms, quartered

4 stalks celery, quartered

6 medium carrots, quartered

2 medium leeks, sliced (white and light green parts only)

1 sprig thyme

4 cups beef broth

1 tablespoon worcestershire

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

Directions:

Combine the beef, barley, mushrooms, celery, carrots, leeks, thyme, beef broth, and worcestershire in a slow cooker. Add 1 cup water, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Cover and cook on low for 8 hours. Uncover and skim off any excess fat. Thin the vegetable-barley mixture in the slow cooker with some water, if desired.

Steel Cut Oatmeal

Ingredients:

4 cups Water

1 cup Steel Cut Oats

1/2 tsp Sea Salt

Combine water, oats and salt in a slow cooker. Cover with lid and cook on low for 7-8 hours or overnight.

Topping ideas

Smore’s-chocolate chips, graham crackers crush, and mini marsmallow

Loaded-crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, and chives

Nutella & banana

Od school with twist-turbinado sugar,granola,fresh berries,balsamic vinegar

