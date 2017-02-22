Spice up you meals without making it more complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Looking for a quick easy recipes to whip up for the family? Bastow School chef Sophia Chatfield shows two that she loves and says the whole family will enjoy.
Beef and Barley
Ingredients:
1 1/4 pounds boneless beef chuck
1 cup pearl barley
1/2 pound crimini mushrooms, quartered
4 stalks celery, quartered
6 medium carrots, quartered
2 medium leeks, sliced (white and light green parts only)
1 sprig thyme
4 cups beef broth
1 tablespoon worcestershire
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
Directions:
Combine the beef, barley, mushrooms, celery, carrots, leeks, thyme, beef broth, and worcestershire in a slow cooker. Add 1 cup water, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Cover and cook on low for 8 hours. Uncover and skim off any excess fat. Thin the vegetable-barley mixture in the slow cooker with some water, if desired.
Steel Cut Oatmeal
Ingredients:
4 cups Water
1 cup Steel Cut Oats
1/2 tsp Sea Salt
Combine water, oats and salt in a slow cooker. Cover with lid and cook on low for 7-8 hours or overnight.
Topping ideas
Smore’s-chocolate chips, graham crackers crush, and mini marsmallow
Loaded-crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, and chives
Nutella & banana
Od school with twist-turbinado sugar,granola,fresh berries,balsamic vinegar
Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.