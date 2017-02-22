Suspect in violent Prairie Village home invasion is arrested in Arkansas, facing burglary charge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Police in Arkansas arrested a man for his suspected role in a violent Prairie Village home invasion last November. Joseph Shultz faces a charge of aggravated burglary.

In November before daybreak, masked men broke into the Prairie Village home occupied by the Douglas family. The burglars took a revolver, cash, a safe and other items.

"When they turned on the bedroom light, they were standing at the foot of the bed with their guns pointed at us," Elaine Douglas told FOX 4.

Elaine, 89, and her 99-year-old husband said they didn't understand why anyone would target them.

"I haven't done anything because all I can think about was those two guys going through everything and seeing everything they've done," she said.

Schultz will appear in court on Thursday, and is behind bars on a $100,000 bond. Authorities say more arrests are likely in this case.