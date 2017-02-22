× Tonganoxie School District’s superintendent arrested, charged after allegedly failing to report abuse

TONGANOXIE, Kan. — The superintendent of the Tonganoxie School District is facing charges after he allegedly failed to report abuse, the school district said.

The Leavenworth County Sheriff`s Department arrested Chris Kleidosty Tuesday afternoon.

He allegedly failed to report abuse in an incident at Prairie View School District in La Cygne “years ago.”

The school board suspended Kleidosty with pay Tuesday night.

Tonya Phillips is now serving as the interim superintendent.

The school district issued the following statement regarding the incident:

Superintendent Chris Kleidosty was arrested this afternoon by the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant issued by Linn County for failing to report abuse from an alleged incident which occurred at Prairie View School District USD 362 years ago.

The USD 464 Board of Education has suspended Mr. Kleidosty effective immediately with pay and pending further board action. Mrs. Tonya Phillips has been appointed as the interim superintendent.

The safety and well-being of our students is always our highest priority. The Board of Education is committed to transparency and will continue to keep our patrons informed.