Bullets fly in KCK neighborhood, leaving two people hurt, one in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A metro man is in critical condition and another hurt after being shot in a KCK neighborhood. The shooting happened at 24th and Parallel. FOX 4 was the first crew on scene.

The shooting happened just one block from a catholic church, Blessed Sacrament, which was holding a service. Witnesses say someone in a car started shooting at someone in another car, firing at least eight shots. One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, the other showed up at the hospital and is going to survive.

"We did receive multiple calls. This appears to be an isolated incident, we don't know all the details at this time. We're still investigating that. I wouldn't say anyone needs to be in fear of their lives at this time," KCK police officer Jonathon Westbrook

Police don't have much suspect information, just that the shooter was driving a maroon car. If you know anything about this, call Crimestoppers at (816) 474-TIPS.