Farmers hoping for strong support on Community Supported Agriculture Day

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Dave Redfearn spends his days working to keep food on the tables of dozens on families in the greater Kansas City area. He, and many other local farmers, would not be able to do that without the help of Community Supported Agriculture.

"CSA is a nationwide phenomenon. It`s an opportunity where farmers can connect with local people and it`s really a partnership where people really become shareholders in a farm and they get to know their farmer, where their food comes from, and understand how that food is grown," Redfearn, co-founder of Redfearn Grows Natural Farms, said.

Redfearn, who operates his own farm in Independence, said CSA helps keep farmers in business year round.

"If it weren`t for the CSA we would be completely dependent on Farmer`s Markets and restaurant sales. We do farmer`s markets and restaurant sales but the sales ebb and flow based on the weather but I`ve already harvested and if no one shows up, I can`t sell it. So that product goes to waste," Redfearn said.

Jenn Voss has been a member of the CSA for over a year.

"The Farmer`s Market is great but I don`t know the people that I`m buying from. Here I know them, I trust them, I know how they farm so that`s one of the benefits," Voss said.

Voss said the most satisfying part is that her children get to be a part of the growing process.

"We get the opportunity to come out and be a part of it. The kids and I can come out and get our hands dirty, actually play an active role in the produce that ends up on our table." Voss said, "It is very important for them to get out here and see where the food comes from and harvesting it, that`s my favorite, because they take pride in it."

It's that relationship that allows local farmers to continue to grow on and off the farm.

"Our CSA members are kind of are the heart and soul of our farm," Redfearn said.

To see Redfearn's CSA visit: http://redfearnfarm.com/sample-page/csa-page/