Four people, including suspect, are dead after shooting north of Wichita

NEWTON, Kan. — Four people are dead after a shooting just north of Wichita, KWCH says.

One of those dead is the suspect, and he was shot and killed by police.

Police got a call about a shooting just after midnight and found three people dead.

Witnesses helped lead police to the suspect, who confronted the officers with a shotgun.

The suspect was shot by an officer after he refused to drop the gun, although it is not clear if the suspect shot at police.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation was called in to take over the case.