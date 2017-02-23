Friends and family of bar shooting victims say suspect was drunk, hateful and hurling racist comments

OLATHE, Kan. — The 51-year-old Olathe man suspected of murdering one man and shooting two others Wednesday night at Austins Bar & Grill, 2103 East 151st Street in Olathe, is expected to be charged with murder and attempted murder late Thursday afternoon. The Johnson County Prosecutor, along with the FBI and Olathe Police Department are holding a news conference at 4:00 p.m. to give details about the investigation.

The suspect is being held in the Henry County Jail on two million dollars bond. He was arrested early Thursday morning in Clinton, Mo., after he reportedly went into an Applebee’s restaurant there and allegedly confided to the bartender that he had been involved in a shooting.

Read more: Police say bartender at Clinton Applebee’s helped lead them to Olathe shooting suspect

Witnesses say the suspect shot the three men in the picture above at Austins Wednesday night at about 7:15 p.m., then fled the scene as the victims were taken to a hospital.

Friends of Srinivas Kuchibhotla say he was the man killed in the violence Wednesday night. They started a GoFundMe account, explaining ‘an intoxicated man hurling racial slurs opened fire inside a packed Kansas bar killing our dearest friend…’ Friends say Kuchibhotla is married and ‘the kindest person you would ever meet.’ They hope to collect enough money to be able to return his remains to India ‘so his parents can say goodbye to their beloved son.’

Kuchibhotla’s friend and Garmin colleague, Alok Madasani, 32, was also identified on a GoFundMe page as the second victim. He remains in the hospital. Madasani received his masters degree from University of Missouri-Kansas City. He lives in Overland Park. Both work at Garmin, which sent out condolences to family and friends..

“They were confronted with racist, bigoted remarks and ultimately shot as part of what appears to have been a vicious hate crime,” the account set up for Madasani says.

The family of the third victim, also still in the hospital says Ian Grillot was shot trying to stop the gunman.

Social media became the place to voice concerns and share details of what people had heard or seen. One man who said his girlfriend is an Austins bartender posted that the suspect started using racial slurs and calling two of the victims ‘terrorists.’

FOX 4 is committed to thorough coverage of this story, which is being reported nationwide. Put the FOX 4 app on your phone and follow our Facebook page for continuing coverage and developments. The Olathe Police Department will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. about the homicide investigation. The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office and FBI will also be there. Turn on FOX 4 at 4 p.m. for coverage. If you’re not near a television, we’ll have it on our livestream and Facebook page.

http://fox4kc.com/on-air/live-streaming-sc/

http://fox4kc.com/on-air/live-streaming/

https://www.facebook.com/fox4kc/

Police in Olathe waited Thursday for hours outside the suspect’s home on West 155th Terrace, between Mur-Len and Ridgeview Roads, guarding it until a judge would issue a search warrant to go into the house and collect evidence.

“He served in the Navy. I really don’t see him a lot. I’m not that close to him, just know him as a neighbor and he seemed nice. He’s lived here for a long time. It’s shocking to hear about what he’s accused of, ” says the suspect’s neighbor, Richard Morris.

Police say if you have information that will assist investigators, call the department at (913) 971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.