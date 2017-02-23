Gunfire damages nine homes and four vehicles in a neighborhood near 96th and Booth

Posted 1:06 pm, February 23, 2017, by and , Updated at 01:04PM, February 23, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple homes and cars were damaged Wednesday when shots rang out in a neighborhood near 96th and Booth.

Windows and tires were shot out along the street.

Windows and tires were shot out along the street.

Police say around 9:55 p.m. they received several calls for service from people who said they heard shots being fired.

Responding officers say they found multiple shell casings and found that in total nine houses and four vehicles were damaged.

No physical injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

Police did say a bullet struck a gas meter and caused a leak. Missouri Gas and Energy responded and turned the meter off.

In the video above FOX 4’s Megan Dillard walks down the street where the shots rang out to show some of the damage that occurred.