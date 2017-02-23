Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- All throughout the month of February, Kansas City diners can enjoy chef-created hearthealthy meals while dining out at participating metro restaurants. Shawnee Mission Health (SMH) is sponsoring its fourth annual Heart Month Restaurant Partnership in honor of American Heart Month.

In February, local restaurants including Grand Street Café (Plaza and Lenexa locations), La Bodega (Kansas City, Mo., and Leawood locations), Nick and Jake’s (Overland Park, South Plaza, Parkville locations), Story, Tavern at Mission Farms, Tavern in the Village, The Jacobson, Webster House and YaYa’s Euro Bistro have created unique dishes that are heart-healthy – low in fat, sodium and other ingredients that may increase the risk of heart disease.

For each heart-healthy dish enjoyed by diners, participating restaurants will donate 10 percent of proceeds to the Shawnee Mission Heart & Vascular Center to support various programs throughout the community.

In the video above La Bodega's executive chef, Nathan Deters, demonstrates how to make heart healthy seared tuna medallions.

Seared Tuna Medallions

Ingredients:

Extra virgin olive oil – 1.5oz

Tuna, Albacore Filet – 4 oz

Cauliflower, Roasted – 3 oz

Lemon juice – 1 oz

Salt and pepper – to taste

Asparagus, Blanched – 2 oz

Lemon, half – 1 each

Chunky green olive vinaigrette – 1.5 oz

Red beet micro greens - .02 oz

Directions:

Toss cauliflower in half of the olive oil. Roast cauliflower in a 350-degree oven for 25-30 minutes until golden brown and soft. Place in food processor and puree with salt, pepper and lemon juice. Add a little water if necessary to reach desired consistency.

In a hot sauce pan, place the remaining half of the olive oil. Lightly season Tuna with salt and pepper, and pan sear to medium rare temp. Place asparagus on grill along with the lemon half. Heat roasted cauliflower mash in sauté pan and spoon a smear across the base of a large white bowl. Lay asparagus at an angle and top with the tuna medallions, drizzle olive vinaigrette around the perimeter of the dish. Squeeze the grilled lemon over the top of the entire dish, and top with the microgreens.