Hours after shooting that wounded 3 at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe, police arrest suspect

OLATHE, Kan. -- Police arrested a man early Thursday morning who is suspected of shooting three other men in an Olathe bar Wednesday night. The shooting happened at about 7:15 p.m. at Austins Bar and Grill. The shooter fled the scene as the victims were taken to a hospital, one who was still listed in critical condition.

Police said earlier that the shooter is a man in his 60s, FOX 4 will provide more about his identity as he's booked and formally charged in Johnson County.

Officers arriving to the bar were confronted by chaos and an unusual crime for the area.

"The suspect had fled prior to our arrival. So the officers are going to go slowly and as safely as they possibly can to keep the patrons inside safe and render aid immediately to those victims. This is a rarity for Olathe. And so we’re going to take it extremely safely and work for our citizens to make sure that we make an arrest in this case," Sergeant Logan Bonney told FOX 4.

Those in and around the bar tried to find out if they had friends or loved ones who were injured in the shooting.

“It’d be nice to find out more about what’s really happened and who else is hurt. Everybody that hangs out here are very good friends with each other, but anytime you see anything like this happen it’s just a really bad situation, and a lot of these people become almost like family,” Steve Huckaby said.

One man who was outside the bar after the shooting shared what he heard had happened with FOX 4.

"It’s just unbelievable to see something like that happen here. I heard it started off with an argument, then after the argument the dude left, came back and then brought his gun,” Darius Thomas said.

While the investigation continued at the bar, officers looked for the suspect in a nearby neighborhood and initiated a standoff, which left bystanders frightened and inconvenienced.

"My little brother, he sent me a text and he said three people just got shot right by the house at Austin’s. We live like eight blocks from there, and so the panic started to set in so I called my mom, making sure she’s locking the house down," Haleigh O'Hara described.

"Then we started trying to get through the neighborhood and we couldn’t get through, and so we stopped and the officer said we got a suspect, we think he’s barricaded, and we think he’s in his house. And so then I’m thinking, how am I going to get home? That blows my mind that something like that, these people can’t even get to their house right now."

While the neighborhood remained off limits, she wondered what drove the shooter to fire his gun.

"What could he have done? Where else could he have taken his anger out at? And that really worries me, especially for the kids and it was such a nice day, there was so many people outside and that stresses me out, for sure," O'Hara said.

