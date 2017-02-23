Immigration status could jeopardize British boy’s cancer treatments in Kansas City, Kan.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A little British boy who came to Kansas City in December for cancer surgery could have to leave before his treatment is complete.

Doctors had to remove Alexander Goodwin’s entire femur and all the muscles and tendons around it. The 9-year-old boy arrived in Kansas City from the U.K. to a hero`s welcome, and a police escort that included Kansas City, Kansas Police Chief Terry Ziegler.

On Thursday, the Twitter account for Alexander Goodwin posted that his immigration status only allows Alex to stay until April. However his cancer treatment was supposed to last until June.

Devastating news today that our immigration status only allows Alex to stay until April. He won't finish treatment until end of June. 😔🇬🇧🇺🇸 — Alexander's Journey (@alexs_journey) February 23, 2017

So far, there has been no clarification on what went wrong. FOX 4 has reached out to Kansas congressional members to see if they can help.

Alex's surgery lasted three-and-a-half hours to try to not only remove the cancer, but also install shafts for the bone and muscles to grow back.

The first thing Alex asked for after surgery was a Costco pizza. The family was expected to stay in America until about May for therapy and another surgery to lengthen his leg about six inches.

