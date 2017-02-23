KCUMB wants to tear down abandon apartment complex to make room for parking, but some are fighting back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An abandoned apartment complex has become the center of controversy between a university and a historic neighborhood.

Kansas City Council members will decide Thursday whether Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences can move forward with plans to tear the complex down.

The old apartments sit in the Pendelton Heights Historic Neighborhood. The neighborhood has no problem with KCUMB tearing down these apartments, but the neighborhood a mile down the road – the Scaritt Renaissance - is fighting this issue.

Part of KCUMB’s master plan is to build a $30-million state-of-the-art surgical simulation center on campus, but doing so will take away some parking spaces on campus.

KCUMB bought the abandoned Colonial Court Apartments across the street to tear them down to make room for more parking. The university says they are falling apart and cannot be rented out.

KCUMB officials say they are working with the Pendleton Heights neighborhood by moving two historic houses to this land, but Scaritt Renaissance officials argue these apartments sit in a historic district and letting KCUMB tear them down sets a bad precedent. They argue they should not be demolished but instead, preserved – even though they are in bad repair. They have appealed to city officials, arguing, "We support the expansion and development of KCU, but not at the expense of our historic structures."

The university says even if the City Council approves their mater plan, they might still have to get approval from the Historic Preservation Commission.

"We really respect the people in the neighborhood who are so passionate about this, and we are passionate about historical preservation as well, and we want to do everything we can to help the university in our mission to train the best doctors," KCUMB spokesperson Elizabeth Alex said. "And also to help the neighborhood at the same time, and we're going to keep doing that."