Police say bartender at Clinton Applebee’s helped lead them to Olathe shooting suspect

CLINTON, Mo. — Police in Clinton, Mo., are crediting a bartender at one of their local restaurants with helping them track down the man accused of shooting three men at an Olathe bar Wednesday night.

According to Clinton police, the suspect was sitting at a bar inside the Applebee’s, talking to people there, when the bartender overheard the suspect allegedly say, “I was involved in a shooting.”

Police say the bartender called the Henry County Sheriff’s Office to report the alleged conversation.

Deputies then went to the restaurant and arrested the suspect without incident.

Police in Clinton could not confirm if they found a gun on the suspect because they say Olathe police are in charge of the investigation.

The suspect is being held in the Henry County Jail.

The shooting in Olathe happened at about 7:15 p.m. at Austins Bar and Grill. The shooter fled the scene as the victims were taken to a hospital, and one man originally listed in critical condition has died according to police. Read more here.

Clinton, Mo., is approximately 81 miles southeast of Olathe, Kan.