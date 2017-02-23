Public invited to weigh in on whether city should remove north side of downtown loop, replace it with bike path

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City is considering removing part of the downtown loop and replacing it with a bike path.

The Mid-America Regional Council will host a public meeting Thursday on the future of the north loop.

Getting rid of part of I-70 is an idea that has come up to not only save money but to connect neighborhoods.

Part of the plan would be to make the I-70 bridge into KCK an elevated bicycle pedestrian trail.

"The biggest benefit is reconnecting the street grid," said Eric Bunch, policy director for BikeWalkKC. "River Market has been disconnected from downtown for decades. This is an opportunity to bring it back together. Redevelop that land so it’s seamless for a person on a streetcar, who’s walking, who’s in a car, there’s no longer that big, wide, ugly gap between downtown and River Market. This would have an amazing effect of reconnecting that urban fabric."

Plan to reconnect neighborhoods could eliminate north side of downtown loop

Urban freeway removal has become a trend and Kansas City's proposal is similar to the Midtown Greenway in Minneapolis.

According to supporters of the plan, I-70 out from Columbus Park to Kaw Point in KCK isn't nearly as heavily traveled as I-670 just a few blocks to the south, which provides similar connections for traffic.

Organizers want to hear from everyone involved. The public is invited to Thursday's meeting, which begins at 2 p.m. at the Central Library.