Shooting spree shakes up South Kansas City neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- People are telling the shooters who shook up their south Kansas City neighborhood to take the violence somewhere else. More than a dozen shots left damage and deep concern Thursday for the people who live on the quiet street.

Residents near 96th and Booth said their neighborhood is usually a peaceful one, but that at about 10 p.m. Wednesday, it “sounded like the O.K. Corral.”

Richard Johnson and his wife were watching TV together. Johnson said, “She jumped up and said, ‘Get down, get down! What are you doing?’, because I was sitting right in front of the window.”

What they heard was multiple gunshots ringing shaking up their street. Police say nine houses and four vehicles were hit.

“It doesn’t make any sense. Innocent people can be hit by these bullets and it’s just crazy,” Johnson said.

Officers say bullets also struck a gas meter. The gas company stopped the leak, but witnesses said you could smell it.

“They were using like an automatic gun, like maybe an AK-47 or M16. It’s not like a pistol or something,” Fahid Al-Fakhouri said.

As much as the shooting rattled these neighbors, their message to the shooters is strong. “Put your guns down. It’s crazy. There’s no need for that in this area. Take that back to where you came from, we don’t need it here.”

Police say no people were hurt, but one man told us his neighbor’s dog was shot.