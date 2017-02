Please enable Javascript to watch this video

David Oyelowo from "Selma" and Rosamund Pike from "Gone Girl" star in the true historical romance "A United Kingdom." Oyelowo plays the to the throne of Botswana who creates international chaos in 1947 when he takes a white, British wife, played by Pike.

FOX 4's Russ Simmons sat down with the two to learn whether actors have to "fall in love a little bit" with their co-stars in order to make their characters believable.

"A United Kingdom" opens in theaters in Kansas City Feb. 24.