Police outline what happened at Olathe bar and charges against suspect

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department, the FBI and Johnson County Prosecutors Office will hold a joint news conference at 4:00 p.m. Thursday to provide details about the investigation into the murder at Austins Bar and Grill Wednesday night.

One man was killed, two others were wounded in the shooting that witnesses say happened after an argument that included racial slurs by the suspect.

Prior to the news conference, police had not yet identified the victims or the suspect, but friends and family have separately identified the victims as Srinivas Kuchibhotla, Alok Madasani and Ian Grillot.

Witnesses say the suspect shot the three men at Austins Wednesday night at about 7:15 p.m., after getting into an argument with the men. Witnesses say he left the bar but then returned with the gun. Police say the suspect fled the scene as the victims were taken to a hospital.