Woman dead after crashing head on into school bus in Saline County

SALINE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman is dead after state troopers say she drove over the center line and hit a school bus early Wednesday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened as 66-year-old Carolyn Lacy, of Sweet Springs, Mo., was driving eastbound and drifted into the path of a school bus heading in the other direction.

Lacy was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The school bus driver and two children on board the bus are expected to be okay.