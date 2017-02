Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Five years ago Mike and Nancy Roark purchased land in Lee's Summit with the intention of building their dream home, and on Friday they finally got a look at the finished product.

In the videos above and below, FOX 4's Rob Collins takes us through the home with the Roarks for the first time.

Builder

Forner-Lavoy Builders, Inc.

Architect

Scott Bickford of R.S. Bickford and Co.

Designers

Tran + Thomas Design



Please enable Javascript to watch this video