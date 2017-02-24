Car chase across the state line leads to foot pursuit in KCK

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A car chase that went from Kansas City, Mo., to Kansas City, Kan., left officers looking for a suspect on foot Friday night.

FOX 4's Katie Banks at the scene saw officers handcuff one suspect, and a total of three are currently in custody. Police tell her that they are still seeking several people, a specific number wasn't given.

Kansas City, Mo., police say this began just before 9 p.m. when officers chased carjacking suspects into KCK. One of the four people in the car bailed and opened fire on officers, and then fled into the woods in the area of the 800 block of Reynolds.

There have been no injuries reported yet, but we're still in the process of gathering details, and will post updates on this page.