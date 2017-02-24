Far away in India, family mourns son’s murder at Olathe bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HYDERABAD, India -- The family of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, killed Wednesday night at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kan., are shattered about the violence that took their beloved son, CNN reports.

Police arrested Adam Purinton, a 51-year-old U.S. Navy veteran who they say opened fire on Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, and Alok Madasani, 32. Witnesses said Purinton was angry that the natives of India were in 'his country' and was reportedly tossed out of the bar, only to return with a gun.

A third bar-goer, Ian Grillot, was also shot when he tried to intervene during the gunfire. Grillot and Madasani are expected to recover.

Kuchibhotla and Madasani were friends and colleagues; both worked at Garmin in aviation systems.

Kuchibhotla's death stunned his family. According to Indianexpress.com, Kuchibhotla and his wife hoped to have a baby soon.

India's External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj, tweeted that they would ensure Kuchibhotla's remains are returned to his family in India.

Our mission staff hv met with Sunayna Kuchibhotla. Indian Government is with her in this hour of grief. We assure her of all our support. /2 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 24, 2017

Meanwhile, Adam Purinton has officially been booked into the Johnson County Jail.

Purinton was charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder and two counts of premeditated attempted murder related to the shooting at Austins Bar and Grill, 2103 East 151st Street, which is west of Mur-Len in south Olathe.