Gadgets to Know: Digital frame, versatile laptop & portable speaker

Here are a few neat gadgets to know about - including a digital picture frame, an inexpensive and versatile laptop plus a portable speaker that clips to your clothes.

NixPlay Iris Digital Picture Frame, $200

Free your photos from your phone and show them off in a WiFi digital frame from Nixplay. The Iris features a beautiful design, a big 8-inch screen and lots of easy to use features.

There's no fumbling with memory sticks since everything is controlled from your computer or phone. You can connect to Facebook, Instagram, Google Photos and more to easily display your pictures. give the frame to someone you love and you can email new photos to the screen right from your phone.

But the best part - you can give the frame to someone you love and simply email new photos to a special address and they will show up on the screen automatically!

Nixplay adjusts the brightness depending on ambient light and even turns itself off if there’s no one in the room.

Polk Boom Bit Portable Speaker, $30

Put some music in your day with the Polk Boom Bit clippable Bluetooth speaker.

It's perfect for activities that you might not want to wear headphones for like a casual walk, a hike, bike ride and more.

The tiny, rechargeable speaker comes in fun colors and the battery lasts 3 hours.

It’s also sweat, dirt and sand proof so it can handle some adventure.

Acer Chromebook R 11, $280

If you’re looking for a simple laptop that can handle everyday tasks - like email, web surfing, word processing and watching videos - check out the versatile Acer Chromebook R 11.

It’s one of the first Chromebooks that can run Android Apps from the Google Play store.

You can use it 4 ways: as a standard laptop, fold back the screen for a tablet, tent it for an easy way to watch videos or in presentation mode.

The device is touchscreen and includes a webcam, HDMI, fast USB and a memory card slot.

Chromebooks do not run Windows apps, so keep this in mind if you need a specific app for work or school. On the flip side, the nice thing about Chromebooks is that you don’t need to worry about viruses and their software is always up to date.