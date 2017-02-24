Kansas forward Josh Jackson charged for allegedly damaging car outside Lawrence bar

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas star freshman Josh Jackson has been charged with misdemeanor criminal damage after allegedly vandalizing a woman’s car outside a Lawrence bar.

A press release from the district attorney’s office says police responded to a report Dec. 9. The case against Jackson was filed in Douglas County District Court on Friday.

The release says witnesses told investigators that Jackson had kicked a door and rear taillight during an argument with the owner of the car.

About $1,200 of damage was done to the door and taillight. Damage exceeding $1,000 can be charged as a felony, but the release says Jackson was charged with a misdemeanor because the state couldn’t prove he was responsible for all the damage.

Coach Bill Self provided this statement:

“I know Josh has regrets for his actions in this incident. He and I both know he could have exercised better judgment for this avoidable situation, but I’m pleased with how he’s accepted responsibility. This does not take away from the fact that he has been a great ambassador for this university. He will learn from this incident and be better for it. We applied the appropriate in-house discipline immediately after; that discipline will remain in house.”