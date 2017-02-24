× KU freshman basketball player Josh Jackson charged with misdemeanor property damage

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A bad night at the Yacht Club leads to a misdemeanor criminal charge against star Jayhawk freshman Josh Jackson.

The Douglas County district attorney charged Jackson with misdemeanor property damage. This comes from an incident on Dec. 9.

The criminal complaint alleges a woman threw a drink on a man inside the Yacht Club. After that, Jackson and a group of other people started kicking her car.

Witnesses could only identify Jackson, according to the complaint.

The district attorney’s office says they can’t prove Jackson caused any more than $1,000 in damage, which is why it’s not a felony.

There is no word on disciplinary action from the Jayhawks.