Masterpieces created by famous artists to go on display in new gallery at Nelson-Atkins

Kansas City, Mo. -- More than two dozen paintings created by some of the great masters of Impressionism will soon go on display in a newly renovated wing at the Nelson-Atkins Museum.

The museum gave media a sneak peek this morning of the renovated European Art Gallery, made possible by an $11.7 million gift from the Bloch Family Foundation.

Henry and Marion Bloch spent more than 20 years travelling the world and buying artwork at auction from such famed artists as Vincent Van Gogh, Claude Monet, Paul Cezanne and others.

For years, the artwork hung in their house, but in June of 2015 Henry Bloch, co-founder of H&R Block, decided to donate the paintings to the museum.

He had two conditions: one, he wanted digital replicas of all the paintings to remain hanging on the walls of his home and two, he wanted the museum to create a new Impressionist and Post-Impressionist gallery utilizing state-of-the-art technology.

The museum did both.

The new Bloch Art Gallery is 9,000 square feet and includes digital screens explaining each artwork as well as lighting that simulates the artist's environment when he originally created the painting.

This donation effectively doubles the museums Impressionist artwork.

The new gallery will officially open to the public on March 11th and will be free for all to see.

