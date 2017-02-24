Metro boy with heart defect celebrates milestone birthday by gathering toys for Children’s Mercy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- At just the age of 5, a metro boy has gone through adoption and three open heart surgeries, and living with only half of a heart. But instead of complaining, he's helping other kids who are going through the same struggles.

Bryson Huff is living with a serious medical condition, but you'd never know it. Just ask him how he's feeling.

"Happy!" Bryson said.

He's a normal 5-year-old, who loves to color and play video games, but inside of him is half of a heart working overtime, and a rocky road here many will never have to experience.

"He was there without anybody. We decided we wanted to adopt and he came home when he was 7 weeks old," Bryson's Mom Beth Huff said.

Bryson was put up for adoption by his biological mom after she gave birth. He was born with a defect that stopped the left side of his heart from developing.

"Heartbroken. It's amazing to see a kid who is just by himself in the hospital. There was no one else in the room with him, just him by himself," Bryson's dad Brian Huff said.

The metro family welcomed him with open arms. Together they have seen him through three open heart surgeries. Doctors didn't think he would make it to age 5, but here he is celebrating his 5th year.

"It's just always so amazing to see him play and enjoy life. We're just so glad he's had a lot more good days than bad days," Beth said.

Instead of asking for new toys for himself, Bryson asked that family and friends donate toys to kids at Children's Mercy Hospital. Little boys and girls just like him, who need a reason to smile.

"You know what's going on inside of him, but he's overcome it."

It is possible that Bryson will have to have a heart transplant, but for now he is living life as a normal 5-year-old.