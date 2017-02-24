One victim recovering from Olathe triple shooting remembered by UMKC professor as a sound student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Reactions to this week’s triple shooting in the metro continue to pour in for the victims.

That includes feelings of relief from those who know that one man who survived Wednesday’s violence is doing much better.

Alok Madasani and his friend, Srinivias Kuchibhotla, were socializing at Austin’s Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kan. on Wednesday. Police say Adam Purinton, 51, also from Olathe, started an argument with them, thinking they were Middle Easterners, but instead, both men hail from India.

Prosecutors say Puriton shot both men inside the bar. Kuchibhotla, 32, later died at a nearby hospital. Madasani, 32, is doing much better, having been treated for his injuries. Both victims were known as customers at the bar and grill, never imagining they’d be the target of violence.

Friends who know Madasani say he’s fortunate to have survived the shooting. His loved ones are breathing more easily.

Professors at UMKC’s Flairsheim Hall remember Madasani as being a solid student. He graduated from the university’s School of Computing and Engineering in 2008 with a computer science degree before taking a position at Garmin.

“It was very sad when I came to know. Our condolences go to their families,” Dr. Ghulam Chaundhry, told FOX 4 News on Friday. “I immediately recognized that student. I checked my old emails and found that he is the same person.”

Dr. Chaundhry, a native of Pakistan, who has worked for UMKC for 26 years, remembers Madasani’s personality, and how he won over faculty members, making A's in many of his courses.

“I love (students), and I will always try to remember them, especially a good student like Alok,” Dr. Chaundhry said.

Professor Chaundry says once Maldasani gets back on his feet, he's love to invite him back as a guest speaker at his old school.

It’s also a solemn mood at the Hindu Temple and Cultural Center of Kansas City, which makes its home in Shawnee, Kan. Templegoers are observing the annual Festival of the Maha Shivaratri, an occasion that focuses on the shunning of evil and welcoming of peace. Both Madasani and Kuchibhotla are of the Hindu faith.

According to its Facebook profile, The Hindu Temple of Kansas City is planning a prayer service for Sunday, possibly an effort to pay respects to Kuchibhotla. Several temple members commented they were friends of Kuchibhotla’s.