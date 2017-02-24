Popcorn Bag movie reviews: Get Out, United Kingdom and I Am Not Your Negro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- "Get Out" worth getting out for? How about "United Kingdom" and "I Am Not Your Negro?" FOX 4's Russ Simmons and Shawn Edwards share their thoughts in this week's Popcorn Bag movie reviews!

1) GET OUT (R)

Universal

RUSS

Comic Jordan Peele of Key & Peele fame makes his directorial debut with a surprisingly effective, full-blooded horror film, “Get Out.” Daniel Kaluuya plays a young black photographer who goes to meet his white girlfriend’s parents in rural suburbia, where things go horribly wrong.

SHAWN

Has Jordan Peele directed he best movie of the year? Yes, he has. "Get Out" is smart, provocative and masterfully funny in a very uncomfortable way. Not really a horror movie but actually a razor-sharp satire that presents some really intellectually stimulating ideas.

RUSS

An effective social commentary as well as a potent creepfest, “Get Out” is this generation’s answer to “The Stepford Wives.”

SHAWN

"Get Out" is completely original and an extremely effective work of cinematic art. The beauty and power of this movie is mostly with the writing. But everything is exceptonal as well. Clever, horrifying and a masterful examination on race. Get out in front on this one. These types of movies don't come around very often.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 5 Popcorn Bags

2) A UNITED KINGDOM (PG-13)

Fox Searchlight

RUSS

David Oyelowo from "Selma" and Rosamund Pike from "Gone Girl" star in the true historical romance "A United Kingdom." Oyelowo plays the heir to the throne of Botswana who creates international chaos in 1947 when he takes a white, British wife, played by Pike.

SHAWN

Amma Asante is one of the most underrated directors working in the biz today. Her last film "Belle" was criminally ignored. "A United Kingdom" is arguably slightly better. It's an interesting story skillfully brought to life by Asante who delivers this beautifully shot movie with the command of a real pro.

RUSS

It’s a handsomely produced, beautifully acted and involving drama.

SHAWN

The movie's major flaw is that it may be a little too subtle. It glides along so effortlessly it almost fails to produce any real drama.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

3) I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO (PG-13)

Magnolia Pictures/Amazon Studios

RUSS

“I Am Not Your Negro” is a compelling, penetrating Oscar-nominated documentary about the late author James Baldwin and his perspective on three men he knew well: Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, who were all assassinated. It’s a sobering, resonant and timely work.

SHAWN

"I Am Not your Negro" is an amazing documentary. Director Raul Peck masterfully utilizes James Baldwins uncompleted narrative to create an insightfully politically observant film. Timely. Important. A must-see.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 5 Popcorn Bags