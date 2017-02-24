× Shooting in Raytown leaves two people injured, police take two into custody

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Two victims who were injured in a shooting were taken to a hospital on Friday afternoon. Raytown police tell FOX 4 that two people suspected of shooting them near 75th and Vaughan Avenue are under arrest.

Police say in a news release that both victims’ injuries are non-life threatening. Investigators ask anyone who knows anything that may help police to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

