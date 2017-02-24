Wife of man shot, killed at Olathe bar and grill says her family has lost a “very lovable soul”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- The wife of the man who was shot and killed at an Olathe bar and grill spoke at a news conference Friday at Garmin, where her husband and one of the other shooting victims worked.

Sunayana Dumala was the first to speak during the news conference. Her husband, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, was one of the three men shot at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe Wednesday night. Kuchibhotla died from his injuries.

She said, "The man who did this has taken a very lovable soul from everyone. His family, my family, we are in grief."

FOX 4's Megan Dillard, who was at the news conference, says there were lots of personal stories shared of the men. His wife even shared how they met.

Alok Madasani, who was also shot outside of Austins Bar and Grill, was sitting near Kuchibhotla's wife at the news conference. Senior vice presidents and family members of Kuchibhotla were also present.

Flags on the Olathe Garmin campus were being flown at half-staff Friday in remembrance of Kuchibhotla.