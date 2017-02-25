Austins Bar & Grill welcomes customers after deadly shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Austins Bar & Grill, 2103 East 151st Street, in Olathe opened for the first time on Saturday since it closed Wednesday when a man brought a gun in, shot three people, killing one.

Adam Purinton, 51, is the man Johnson County prosecutors charged on Thursday with one count of premeditated first-degree murder and two counts of premeditated attempted murder for the death of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, and for allegedly wounding Alok Madasani, 32, and Ian Grillot, 24.

Witnesses say Purinton was intoxicated when he began arguing with Kuchibhotla and Madasani, reportedly telling them to get out of his country. He was then told to leave the bar, but witnesses say he returned with a gun and shot the two men from India, who work for Garmin Inc. in aviation systems. Madasani graduated with a masters from UMKC.

During the shooting, Grillot tried to stop the gunman and was also shot.

Look for continuing coverage on FOX 4 newscasts and fox4kc.com.