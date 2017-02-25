Boxing program helping Parkinson’s patients fight back against disease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Nearly a million American suffer from Parkinson's Disease. Even with mediation, the prognosis typically worsens over time.

For dozens of patients in the metro, the front line is not in a hospital or medical office. It is at a small gym with a close-knit group of people fighting together, one punch at a time.

A small tremor is often the first sign that someone is suffering from Parkinson's Disease. But a new program at Rock Steady Boxing has some of the symptoms regressing.

"At a neurological level, this is changing the brain and in some cases it's reversing the progression of a disease that up until now has been a mystery," Sarrisa Curry with Rock Steady Boxing said.

For Bob Zipse, the program is almost like a miracle. Symptoms that should be getting worse, are improving.

"My left side was locked down. I can move it now, and button buttons and tie shoes again," Zipse declared. "Things like that the medicine wasn't helping me with."

Boxing combines vigorous exercise for the body with hand-eye coordination that stimulates the brain.

Johnny Rozzell knows it's the one-two punch that is beating back a very tough opponent.

"You gotta be willing to look silly. The first day I was here I thought I will never be able to do this stuff, but here I am doing it. I drive 37 miles one way because this is the best place I've ever seen," he said.

Rozzell said he takes medicine along with his workouts at Rock Steady, but if he had to choose one or the other, he would choose boxing. He said it helps him keep moving without any side effects.

Rock Steady Boxing is exclusively for Parkinson's patients. It benefits them physically, mentally, and emotionally. And the community of fighters is rescuing patients prone to disease related depression.

Jeremy Clay was only 37 years old when he was diagnosed. He said Rock Steady saved his life.

"You gotta decide. Do I lay down and curl up in a ball, or do I get up and fight it? I found a place to fight," Clay said.

Rock Steady Boxing Kansas City is located at 95th and Mission in the Ranchmart Shopping Center. They will soon open a new location in the Northland.

