Complete strangers step in to make 3-year-old’s birthday special after mom was ripped off

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A metro single mom of two was doing all she could to make her daughter's birthday special, when she was robbed and lost all faith in her community. Then in a twist of fate, a dozen complete strangers stepped in to make the 3-year-old's day one she will always remember.

Brittany Hawkins has been fighting to keep her two daughter's tummies full and hearts happy, but with no car and little income she knew she would have to get creative to give her daughter Isabella the best 3rd birthday.

"I didn't have anything else worth anything."

She posted her gold necklace for sale on Facebook for $350 and a metro man offered her $300.

"I was like, 'you know what? Fine. I just need it gone so I can buy some stuff,'" Hawkins said.

She met with him in a public place, when before she could react he took the necklace, threw money in her face and ran. Soon after, she realized the money was fake.

"I felt like a lot of my faith in people was smashed that night."

Brittany filed a police report and posted about her experience on a Facebook page called Stolen KC.

"I was just trying to warn other people so it wouldn't happen to anybody else."

The comments started flooding in from complete strangers eager to make it right. One by one, the Good Samaritans knocked on Brittany's door, hands full of wrapped gifts and a birthday banner with Frozen's Elsa -- Isabella's favorite.

"To see all those great wonderful people that wanted to help us. It really changed my mind."

For a family whose road has been anything but easy, this little girl's smile says it all.

"She may not quite understand it, but one day she will. I'll get to tell her what happened on her 3rd birthday and all the generous people of Kansas City who came together and made it a reality."

Other people have commented on the Facebook post, that they have been ripped off by this same guy. If this situation sounds familiar and you think you might have information call KCPD.