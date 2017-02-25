Crowds flock to Austins in Olathe after shooting in show of community support

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Hundreds of people came out to Austins in Olathe on Saturday. The restaurant has been closed since Wednesday night’s deadly bar shooting.

“It’s like going home, this is home, this is our second home,” said Jennie Jenkins, who is a regular customer. “We had my step son and my daughter’s graduation party [here], I had my wedding reception here a year and a half ago and I am having my 50th birthday party here in two weeks.”

Customers told FOX 4 they wanted to show love and support to the owners of the restaurant, its staff and other customers.

Chris Ulm, who is also a regular at Austins, said he left the bar minutes before Wednesday’s deadly shooting. He said he saw the police lights on his way home.

“We want to show our support, this has been a great place for us to come for years and years,” said Chris Ulm. “We had an unfortunate situation happen, we want to show support to the staff here, the owners and the other patrons.”

On Saturday afternoon, Olathe’s Mayor Mike Copeland also stopped by the bar. He said he wanted to teach his kids the meaning of lifting others up during hardships.

“It is important to him to be a part of this showing of community support,” Copeland told FOX 4.

It’s not just people in Olathe who are standing behind the victims of the shooting, but people across the globe.

Four separate GoFundMe campaigns have raised over $1 million in total from more than 26,000 donations coming from donors in all fifty states and 39 countries.

On Sunday, a vigil is schedule to honor the victims of the shooting. It will be hosted by the Indian Association of Kansas City. The vigil is set to start at 5 p.m. at The Olathe Bible Conference Center.

