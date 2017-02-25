Doors open at Austins in Olathe for the first time following deadly shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Austins Bar & Grill opened its doors Saturday for the first time since a man with a gun shot three men, killing one of them. The owners said today was about healing and finding normalcy despite the tragedy.

Aamer Al-Mujahed said his eyes are open following Wednesday's shooting.

"Despite the tragedy, I think it's within the human spirit to come together and support each other in times of difficulty. I just wanted to show my support here. I have nothing but love and appreciation for this country and I know that what happened Wednesday is not normal," Al-Mujahed said.

He wasn't at Austins Wednesday night, but he's been there many times with friends watching games in what owners call a familiar place.

Owner Brandon Blum said, "We feel like we're more of a family than a restaurant. I've got some customers of our that have children that work for us."

Blum said Saturday was about staying positive for his 20+ staff members and dozens of friends are regulars who came back to the Austins they love.

"Today's the day to get back some normalcy and enjoy ourselves and bring some people in, families and what not," Blum said.

Olathe Mayor Mike Copeland said explaining this to his kids has been tough, but bringing his boy in for lunch is part of the lesson. "It is important for him to be a part of this showing of community support," Copeland said.

Community support they're using as a reminder that together, Olathe, Austins, and these friends, can pull through.

Al-Mujahhed said, "Yes you do hear these negative incidents every so often, but overall, it's a wonderful place to be and has allowed me to accomplish many of my dreams."

Owners said there are counselors available to anyone who needs them; staff, customers. Blum said there were about 100 people at the restaurant at the time of the shooting.

Sandy Teegarden's husband is a regular and their son works at Austins. Neither were there Wednesday night. Teegarden said, "I was very relieved. It was just one of those what-are-the-chances moments."

She said her family's hope for one of their favorite establishments is moving forward.

"We want to support the Austin's family. We want for no one to be afraid to come here. Our son, he has no fear at all to come back. We're not going to stop coming here because this could happen anywhere."

Four separate GoFundMe campaigns have raised over $1 million in total from more than 26,000 donations coming from donors in all fifty states and 39 countries.