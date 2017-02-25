Family of missing Toni Anderson think she may be victim of human trafficking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- New information has surfaced on the search for Toni Anderson, the 20-year-old woman who seemingly disappeared last month.

Toni's dad is speaking out about the investigation and gathering with family and friends praying for a miracle.

Toni's family revealed to FOX 4 that police are 99 percent sure this was not a car accident. Her family believes she has been taken and possibly sold into human trafficking.

Family and friends gathered for a vigil service at Immanuel Lutheran church in Westport Saturday night, more than one month after her disappearance.

She was last seen near a Kansas City QT gas station. Toni's family told FOX 4 police have been perplexed, after searching by land, air and water and still have no signs of her or her car.

Family said police got information from her iCloud back from Apple this week, and they're hoping it leads to a break in the case.

Toni's dad recently packed up her room and put her stuff in storage -- a heartbreaking moment, with no sign of his daughter's return.

"It's very hard. Each day gets more difficult. There's no finality. She's not home safe. It's like an open wound that won't heal. But with all the outpouring of support, that gives us hope and faith," Toni's Father Brian Anderson said.

Toni's family said they don't care who was involved or what happened, they just want their daughter back.

They're pleading to anyone with any information on her disappearance to please come forward and call police.